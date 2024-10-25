Michigan Football Reveals Uniform Combo For Rivalry Matchup vs. Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines are sticking with tradition for their big rivalry matchup against Michigan State this Saturday night at the Big House. On Friday afternoon, Michigan Football revealed on their X account that they’ll be suiting up in their iconic blue jerseys, paired with maize pants and white socks.

With both teams entering the game with a 4-3 record, the Wolverines will aim to channel some classic energy in their timeless look as they take on the Spartans under the lights.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action in this storied rivalry on national television.