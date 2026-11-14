fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 3:30 PM5-4 · 13thNext gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 14 vs WASH · 4:15 PM3-6 · 18thNext gameRed WingsSat, Nov 14 at TB · 7:00 PM7-10-3 · 8th AtlanticNext gamePistonsSat, Nov 14 at MIA · 8:00 PM8-3 · 3rd CentralNext gameLionsSun, Nov 15 vs NE · 9:30 AM6-2 · 5th NFC North2026 seasonTigers76-86 · 11th AL CentralLatest completed season
Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 3:30 PM5-4 · 13th

Michigan Football Reveals Uniform Combination for Showdown Against Oregon

Michigan football uniforms Oregon
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

The Michigan Wolverines are heading to Eugene for Saturday’s showdown against Oregon, and they’ll be bringing a classic uniform look with them.

DSN TVCollege · newest firstAll College video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Michigan Football’s Uniform Combination Against Oregon

Michigan has revealed its uniform combination for the matchup against the Ducks, and the Wolverines will be wearing white jerseys, maize pants, and maize accessories, along with their traditional winged helmets.

The combination features plenty of maize and blue, with the white road jerseys and navy numbers providing a sharp contrast. It’s a familiar look for Michigan fans, and one that should stand out against Oregon’s black and silver uniforms.

Michigan Looking to Bounce Back Against Oregon

The Wolverines enter Saturday’s matchup with a 5-4 record following a disappointing 15-6 loss to Michigan State. Meanwhile, Oregon sits at 6-3 and will be looking to defend its home field at Autzen Stadium.

According to Maize n Brew, this will be Michigan’s first time wearing the white jersey and maize pants combination on the road this season. The Wolverines have previously worn white pants and blue pants with their road jerseys.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, according to Michigan’s official athletic department.

The Wolverines certainly hope the classic uniforms will accompany a much-needed victory. After last weekend’s rivalry loss, Michigan has plenty to prove against the Ducks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy