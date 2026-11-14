The Michigan Wolverines are heading to Eugene for Saturday’s showdown against Oregon, and they’ll be bringing a classic uniform look with them.

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Michigan has revealed its uniform combination for the matchup against the Ducks, and the Wolverines will be wearing white jerseys, maize pants, and maize accessories, along with their traditional winged helmets.

The combination features plenty of maize and blue, with the white road jerseys and navy numbers providing a sharp contrast. It’s a familiar look for Michigan fans, and one that should stand out against Oregon’s black and silver uniforms.

Michigan Looking to Bounce Back Against Oregon

The Wolverines enter Saturday’s matchup with a 5-4 record following a disappointing 15-6 loss to Michigan State. Meanwhile, Oregon sits at 6-3 and will be looking to defend its home field at Autzen Stadium.

According to Maize n Brew, this will be Michigan’s first time wearing the white jersey and maize pants combination on the road this season. The Wolverines have previously worn white pants and blue pants with their road jerseys.

Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, according to Michigan’s official athletic department.

The Wolverines certainly hope the classic uniforms will accompany a much-needed victory. After last weekend’s rivalry loss, Michigan has plenty to prove against the Ducks.