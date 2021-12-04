Michigan Football: Road to Indy [Video]

by

For the first time in the history of the Big Ten Championship Game, the Michigan Wolverines will be represented.

Following a huge win over Ohio State, the Wolverines advanced to the title game in Indianapolis, where they will take on Iowa.

Here is a ‘Michigan Football: Road to Indy’ video which was released by the B1G Network on Friday.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.