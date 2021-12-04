For the first time in the history of the Big Ten Championship Game, the Michigan Wolverines will be represented.

Following a huge win over Ohio State, the Wolverines advanced to the title game in Indianapolis, where they will take on Iowa.

Here is a ‘Michigan Football: Road to Indy’ video which was released by the B1G Network on Friday.

The road to Indy was great, and it all ends Saturday night. For the first time, @UMichFootball will appear in the #B1GFCG. 📍 @Discover pic.twitter.com/oiHKI35bXX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 3, 2021