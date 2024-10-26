fb
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Michigan Football Rules Quarterback OUT Vs. Michigan State

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
Michigan football has announced that several key players will be absent from tonight’s rivalry clash against Michigan State. Quarterback Jack Tuttle, who left the Illinois game with an injury, has officially been ruled out, adding to a growing list of sidelined Wolverines. According to reports, the Wolverines will roll with Davis Warren as their starting QB against the Spartans.

Here is Michigan's full injury report for the game:

Out

  • WR Amorion Walker
  • CB Will Johnson
  • S Jaden Mangham
  • LB Micah Pollard
  • S Rod Moore
  • QB Jack Tuttle
  • RB Jordan Marshall
  • DT Rayshaun Benny
  • RB Bryson Kuzdzal

Questionable

  • WR Kendrick Bell
  • DT Enow Etta
  • S Quinten Johnson

In addition to Tuttle, wide receiver Amorion Walker and safety Quinten Johnson are both now ruled out. Kendrick Bell, who played against Illinois, is listed as questionable, and Michigan hopes that defensive tackle Enow Etta can return to help fortify the defensive line.

With several defensive starters out and backup options uncertain, Michigan faces added pressure going into this rivalry game. The Wolverines and Spartans will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network as Michigan looks to improve on its 4-3 record.

