The Michigan Wolverines have received some exciting recruiting news, and it could have a major impact on their special teams sooner than expected.

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Ryan Jung, the nation’s No. 1-ranked kicker in the 2028 recruiting class according to Kohl’s Kicking, has decided to reclassify to the Class of 2027. That means the highly regarded Michigan commit could arrive in Ann Arbor a full year earlier than originally anticipated.

Ryan Jung Announces Major Recruiting Decision

According to recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett of On3, Jung confirmed Wednesday that he will reclassify to the 2027 recruiting class.

“Ready to compete, all glory to God,” Jung told Fawcett.

The decision is particularly exciting considering the impressive leg strength Jung has already demonstrated.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound kicker has reportedly connected on field goals from as far as 70 yards in practice, although that should not be confused with an official high school game record.

According to his evaluation from Kohl’s Kicking, Jung has consistently impressed at national kicking events with his power, accuracy, and kickoff ability.

Jung originally committed to Michigan on June 20, 2026, becoming the Wolverines’ first commitment in the 2028 class. Now, his decision to move up a year could accelerate his opportunity to compete for playing time.

Michigan’s Kicking Situation Makes This Even More Interesting

The timing of Jung’s decision is certainly noteworthy, especially considering Michigan’s recent struggles in the kicking game.

As we previously reported following Kyle Whittingham’s latest announcement, the Wolverines have opened a three-way kicking competition involving Trey Butkowski, Jacob Baggett, and Stuart Blake.

Butkowski has connected on just six of his 10 field-goal attempts this season, including two misses during Michigan’s recent victory over Rutgers.

While Jung won’t provide an immediate solution, his potential arrival in 2027 gives Michigan another talented option for the future.

With the Wolverines also preparing for Saturday’s rivalry showdown against Michigan State, Whittingham and his staff have plenty of immediate concerns. Still, adding an elite specialist to next year’s recruiting class is encouraging news for the program.

The Bottom Line

Michigan has already secured a commitment from one of the most highly regarded young kickers in the country, and now the Wolverines could benefit from his talents one year earlier.

Ryan Jung’s decision to reclassify to 2027 is a potentially significant development for Michigan’s special teams, particularly given the team’s recent kicking struggles.

And if his impressive leg strength translates to the college level, the Wolverines could have a future difference-maker on their hands.