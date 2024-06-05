in U of M

Michigan Football: Schedules & Opponents Through 2034

Michigan Football Future Schedules and Opponents

As college football often plans its schedules well in advance, the Michigan Football team has now set some of their matchups as far out as 2034. The Big Ten enlargement has incorporated teams such as Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington, ensuring that Michigan’s conference schedules are locked in from 2024 through 2028.

Conference and Non-Conference Clashes

When diving into non-conference games, the Wolverines are set for exciting home and away games against prominent programs like Texas and Oklahoma. In 2024, Michigan will host Texas and in 2027 will travel to Texas. Oklahoma will visit Michigan Stadium in 2026 because the Wolverines head to Oklahoma in 2025.

Looking further ahead, the schedules for 2033 and 2034 have been released where Michigan is slated to face its traditional rival Notre Dame. The Wolverines will host the Fighting Irish in 2033 and then journey to South Bend in 2024. Additionally, games against in-state rivals such as Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan are also on the calendar.

Detailed Future Matchups

Here’s a glimpse at future opponents and locations (via Maize and Brew) laid out for the Wolverines stretching over the next decade:

2024

Home Games: Fresno State, Texas, Arkansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, USC

Away Games: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Washington

2025

  • Home Games: New Mexico, Central Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin
  • Away Games: Oklahoma, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC

2026:

  • Home Games: Western Michigan, Oklahoma, UTEP, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA
  • Away GamesMinnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers

2027

  • Home Games: Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers
  • Away Games: Texas, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, UCLA

2028

  • Home Games: Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, USC
  • Away Games: Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, Wisconsin

2029

  • Home GamesWestern Michigan

2030

  • Home GamesEastern Michigan

2033

  • Home GamesNotre Dame

2034

  • Away GamesNotre Dame
Bottom Line

This list will continue to expand as additional matchups are confirmed. The detailed schedule not only reflects the strategic planning of college football but also ensures fans have plenty of thrilling games to anticipate. Whether it’s fierce conference rivalries or significant non-conference battles, Michigan football seems set for action-packed seasons ahead.

Written by W.G. Brady

