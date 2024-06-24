in U of M

Michigan Football Scores Big with 4-Star WR Jacob Washington Commitment

Michigan Football Lands Jacob Washington, 4-Star WR in Class of 2025

The Michigan Football recruiting train is on a roll, with its latest stop in Marrero, Louisiana, where the Wolverines secured Jacob Washington, a four-star Class of 2025 wide receiver from Archbishop Shaw, who committed to U-M on Monday.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 180 pounds, Jacob Washington is ranked No. 8 among all players in Louisiana and No. 320 nationally according to 247Sports composite rankings. He announced his decision on X (formerly Twitter) with a post, “👀………..#GoBlue.”

A Successful Weekend for Michigan Football Recruiting

Jacob Washington’s commitment follows an official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend and adds to a burgeoning class that also saw commitments from four-star running back Donovan Johnson and three-star offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn on Sunday. This trio of commitments marks an enthusiastic period for Michigan football following the program’s final official home recruiting weekend of the summer.

Multi-Sport Athlete and Valuable Addition

Jacob Washington is the 11th commit in the 2025 class for head coach Sherrone Moore, the first wide receiver, and the fourth skill position player in a group that was ranked No. 29 in the nation prior to his pledge.

He received offers from several notable schools, including Baylor, Miami, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and Arkansas. His addition is expected to bolster Michigan’s offensive lineup in the future.

