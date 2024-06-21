Michigan Football Set to Host Major Recruit Visits This Weekend





Wolverines Set to Host Huge List of Official Visitors

Michigan Football is gaining momentum on the recruiting trail, with multiple commitments in the last two weeks across different classes. This weekend’s official visitor list features several high-profile prospects who may join the Wolverines.

Four-star offensive lineman Hardy Watts

Four-star defensive tackle Maxwell Roy

Three-star linebacker Chase Taylor

All three have been primary targets for Michigan’s staff, who are competing against top programs such as Clemson, Wisconsin, Ohio State, USC, Georgia Tech, and South Carolina for their commitments.

Among the visitors is Top100 defensive back Ivan Taylor, a Notre Dame commit, and Top100 linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, another primary target who Michigan Football is vying for against Ohio State. Additionally, three-star linebacker Kamar Archie is expected to visit on Thursday.

On the offensive side, Pennsylvania Top100 tight end Andrew Olesh highlights the weekend’s visitor list. Michigan is in heavy competition with Penn State, Florida, and Alabama for Olesh’s commitment.

Other Notable Visits

Other significant visitors include:

Four-star offensive lineman Kaden Strayhorn

Three-star wide receivers Taz Williams Jr. and Jacob Washington

Williams Jr. is being courted by Penn State and Texas A&M, while Michigan competes with Georgia Tech for Washington. Both receivers are linked to running back Jasper Parker, who committed to Michigan last weekend.

Several verbal commitments are also visiting, including defensive linemen Nate Marshall, Jaylen Williams, and Bobby Kanka, as well as quarterback Carter Smith. These visits aim to bolster Michigan Football’s recruiting efforts.