Michigan Football signs Ronnie Bell’s brother, Kendrick Bell

Michigan Football just landed another commitment, and this time it is the brother of one of their current players. Michigan just landed a legacy commitment for their Class of 2023 and this one will almost certainly ring a ‘Bell.’ Just moments ago, Kendrick Bell, who is a QB/ATH from Kansas City, signed to play football at Michigan. Bell, just so happens to be the younger brother of Wolverines’ wide receiver, Ronnie Bell.

This week's hottest stories

Who is Michigan Football commit Kendrick Bell?

Kendrick Bell is a 3-star quarterback/athlete out of Kansas City.

Bell reportedly received an offer from the Wolverines back in September, and he made an official visit earlier in the year to watch Michigan pound Penn State.

Featured Videos



By adding Kendrick Bell to the mix, the Wolverines now have the No. 19 ranked class in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports.