Michigan Football Spring Game: How to watch and listen to the game

The Michigan football program has been on an upward trajectory, having won two consecutive Big Ten titles and making it to the College Football Playoff twice in the last two seasons. However, they are yet to win a playoff game. As Michigan prepares for the 2023 season, the first step is to complete the spring practice, culminating in the annual spring game. The Michigan Football Spring Game game serves as a platform for coaches to evaluate the team's progress and to give fans a sneak peek of what's to come.

What: 2023 Michigan Football Spring Game

When: Saturday, April 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Michigan Stadium (The Big House) – Ann Arbor, Michigan

Television: Big Ten Network

Radio: WWJ-AM (950)

Bottom Line – Wolverines Preparing for Another Title Run

As Michigan football wraps up its spring practice with the annual spring game, coaches and fans alike are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season. With two consecutive Big Ten titles under their belt and two College Football Playoff appearances, the Wolverines are looking to continue their upward trajectory and potentially make a run for their first playoff win. The spring game serves as an important evaluation tool for coaches, and a sneak peek of what's to come for fans. As the regular season approaches, all eyes will be on Michigan football as they strive to continue their recent success. Look for the Wolverines to contend for a third-consecutive Big Ten Championship and another berth in the College Football Playoff.