Michigan Football Steals Stud Cornerback from Notre Dame





In a notable shift in college football recruiting, Michigan Football secured the commitment of four-star cornerback Ivan Taylor from Notre Dame on Monday, as confirmed by sources to ESPN.

Taylor, ranked No. 41 in the ESPN 300 and the fifth-best cornerback of his class, had initially committed to the Fighting Irish on Dec. 1, 2023. At the time, he was Notre Dame’s top prospect for 2025. Standing 6 feet and weighing 175 pounds, the West Orange High School standout from Winter Garden, Florida, becomes a pivotal figure in Michigan’s recruiting strategy under head coach Sherrone Moore.

The switch marks a significant gain for the Michigan Football program, as Taylor is now the highest-rated player in Moore’s first signing class. Taylor is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back and two-time Super Bowl champion Ike Taylor. Last season, the young cornerback recorded 45 tackles, including six for loss, and one interception.

Taylor’s recruitment journey included four visits to Notre Dame before his initial commitment and subsequent trips to Alabama, Notre Dame, and Michigan in June. This recent development places Taylor at the center of Michigan’s incoming talent for 2025.

Building a Strong Defensive Lineup

Joining Taylor in Michigan’s defensive lineup are highly rated recruits Kainoa Winston, the No. 4 safety, and Nathaniel Marshall, the No. 4 defensive tackle. Shortly after Taylor’s announcement, Michigan also secured a commitment from four-star tight end Andrew Olesh, now their top offensive recruit in the current cycle.

The Big Picture for Notre Dame

Despite Taylor’s departure, Notre Dame retains a strong recruiting class, ranked fourth nationally and featuring 10 ESPN 300 prospects, including No. 2 dual-threat quarterback Deuce Knight. The loss of Taylor is a blow, but the Fighting Irish continue to attract top talent, maintaining their competitive edge in national recruiting.

The commitment of Ivan Taylor to Michigan Football signifies not just a win on the recruiting trail, but a strategic strengthening of the Wolverines’ defense under Sherrone Moore. As Taylor steps into his new role, his presence is expected to make an immediate impact, heralding a promising future for Michigan football.