Report: 2 Michigan Football Players Leave Program

Michigan football opened fall camp Tuesday with two fewer scholarship players than expected.

Defensive back Taylor Tatum and wide receiver C.J. Charleston were missing from the Wolverines’ updated roster, and a program spokesman confirmed both players are no longer with the team. The departures come as Michigan begins its final preseason work before the 2026 campaign.

Taylor Tatum’s Position Experiment Ends Early

Tatum arrived at Michigan after spending two seasons at Oklahoma, where he played running back. He appeared in 12 games for the Sooners, made three starts and produced 277 rushing yards with three touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 41 yards and another score.

Michigan moved the 5-foot-10, 212-pound junior to safety during the offseason, hoping his athleticism and ball skills could translate to the defensive side of the field. His exit ends that experiment before he appeared in a game for the Wolverines.

Tatum’s departure does not appear likely to alter Michigan’s starting lineup, but it removes an intriguing athlete from a secondary that will spend camp sorting through its depth behind the established veterans.

C.J. Charleston Leaves a Crowded Receiver Room

Charleston was entering another season in Ann Arbor after beginning his college career at Youngstown State.

The graduate receiver appeared in 10 games and made two starts for Michigan in 2024. His lone reception as a Wolverine went for 22 yards against Texas, and he also recovered a fumble on punt coverage against Oregon. He did not appear in a game during the 2025 season.

Charleston’s path to offensive snaps was never going to be easy. Michigan entered camp with several younger receivers competing for roles.

His departure reduces the experience in the room, though it also creates more practice opportunities for players Michigan expects to be part of its long-term plans.

What the Departures Mean for Michigan

Neither player was projected as a clear starter entering camp, so this is not the kind of roster news that should change Michigan’s preseason outlook.

The timing still matters.

Fall camp is where coaches establish rotations, define special-teams roles and determine which players can be trusted when injuries arrive. Losing two scholarship players trims the margin for error, especially during a season in which Michigan faces another demanding Big Ten schedule.

The biggest impact may come on special teams and scout-team depth, areas that rarely receive much attention until a team suddenly needs another dependable body.

Bottom Line

Michigan begins fall camp without Taylor Tatum and C.J. Charleston, ending one offseason position experiment and removing a veteran option from the receiving corps.

Neither departure should shake up the starting lineup. Both create additional openings for younger Wolverines to earn meaningful work during the most important month of the preseason.