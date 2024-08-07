Michigan Football – Ticket Options for Wolverines’ 2024 Season

As the Michigan Wolverines gear up to defend their national title this season, fans still have the chance to grab 2024 season tickets. Whether you’re an early bird or a last-minute planner, you can secure your spot at Michigan Stadium through StubHub and Vivid Seats for every home game. Get ready for an exciting season of Michigan football, where the Wolverines are set to face a lineup of intriguing opponents.
Home Schedule Highlights
The Wolverines’ home schedule this season is packed with thrilling matchups. The action kicks off with a primetime clash against Fresno State on August 31. Michigan football fans will then have the chance to see the Longhorns from Texas, and the Wolverines will host newly added Big Ten teams Oregon and USC, making for a season full of high-stakes games.
Here’s a peek at some of the notable Michigan football home games:
- Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan
Date: August 31, 7:30 pm
Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines
Date: September 7, 12:00 pm
Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Wolverines
Date: September 14, TBD
Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
- USC Trojans at Michigan Wolverines
Date: September 21, TBD
Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan Wolverines
Date: September 28, TBD
Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines
Date: October 26, TBD
Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Oregon Ducks at Michigan Wolverines
Date: November 2, TBD
Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Northwestern Wildcats at Michigan Wolverines
Date: November 23, TBD
Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
Michigan Football Ticket Options
For those looking to catch these games, season tickets start around $1,436 found at StubHub and Vivid Seats.
If you’re eyeing individual Michigan football games, tickets are available through SeatGeek, StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Ticketmaster, with prices starting at about $67. You can find more details and purchase tickets directly from these platforms:
Additional Deals
Don’t miss out on the latest Wolverines gear. Check out the MLive Michigan Wolverines shopping page for some great deals on team merchandise and styles.