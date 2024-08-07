Michigan Football – Ticket Options for Wolverines’ 2024 Season





As the Michigan Wolverines gear up to defend their national title this season, fans still have the chance to grab 2024 season tickets. Whether you’re an early bird or a last-minute planner, you can secure your spot at Michigan Stadium through StubHub and Vivid Seats for every home game. Get ready for an exciting season of Michigan football, where the Wolverines are set to face a lineup of intriguing opponents.

Home Schedule Highlights

The Wolverines’ home schedule this season is packed with thrilling matchups. The action kicks off with a primetime clash against Fresno State on August 31. Michigan football fans will then have the chance to see the Longhorns from Texas, and the Wolverines will host newly added Big Ten teams Oregon and USC, making for a season full of high-stakes games.

Here’s a peek at some of the notable Michigan football home games:

For those looking to catch these games, season tickets start around $1,436 found at StubHub and Vivid Seats.

If you’re eyeing individual Michigan football games, tickets are available through SeatGeek, StubHub, Vivid Seats, and Ticketmaster, with prices starting at about $67. You can find more details and purchase tickets directly from these platforms:

Additional Deals

Don’t miss out on the latest Wolverines gear. Check out the MLive Michigan Wolverines shopping page for some great deals on team merchandise and styles.