The Michigan Wolverines are 5-5 this season, and they host the No. 4 UCLA Bruins, who are 10-0, on Saturday, Nov. 21, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. With so little interest left in this Michigan season, Michigan football tickets for the final home game have dropped to a price nobody in Ann Arbor would have believed in September.

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Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks to the crowd during a time out in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Michigan football tickets have fallen since September

The get-in price for Michigan-UCLA has been as low as $12 this week, a considerable decline from the $45 that the cheapest ticket for this game sold for at the start of the season, Angelique S. Chengelis of the Detroit News reported, citing TickPick director of content Kyle Zorn. A single ticket to the game carried a face value of $70 at the start of the season, and the average purchase price on the secondary market since before the season began is $83. By TickPick’s numbers, that makes this the second most affordable Michigan home game of 2026, behind the UTEP game in Week 2, which averaged $64.

“I would not be shocked if this approaches a $10 ticket come Friday,” Zorn told the Detroit News. “It would likely be one of the most affordable tickets on record to get into a Michigan home game.”

Ticket supply has more than doubled since Nov. 1

The supply carries the story even better than the price does. On Nov. 1, there were 6,000 tickets posted for Michigan-UCLA on TickPick. That number has since grown to 16,200, Zorn told the Detroit News, and he called that kind of jump unusual this far into a season for a Michigan home game. Michigan is also offering students the chance to buy up to two tickets in Section 34 for $15 apiece.

As of Friday afternoon, the cheapest seat for the Bruins game on tickpick.com was $20, in Section 17, Row 85. A number that low is no surprise given how the Wolverines have played in Kyle Whittingham’s first season as head coach.

The final home game of Whittingham’s first season

What is a shame is that this is the final home game of the season for the Wolverines. Michigan closes the regular season on Nov. 28 at No. 14 Ohio State in Columbus, so if Michigan loses to the Bruins and then to the Buckeyes, Whittingham finishes his first year at 5-7, and Saturday could end up being his last home game in Ann Arbor.