Michigan Football trending big for 2021 S Rod Moore

At this point, we are just hoping that we get a chance to watch college football sometime this fall as the sporting world, in terms of games, has been put on hold due to COVID-19.

That being said, when it comes to college football recruiting, players have still been committing and decommitting.

According to a report from 247 Sports, 2021 3-star S Rod Moore is trending big towards the Wolverines.

From 247 Sports:

With seven predictions in less than five hours on Saturday morning, Michigan is trending big for 2021 three-star safety Rod Moore on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Notable predictions include 247Sports Midwest analyst Allen Trieu, 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and TMI’s Sam Webb and Brice Marich among others.

Michigan offered Moore in March during winter evaluations and the Clayton (OH) Northmont prospect immediately vaulted up Bob Shoop and Don Brown’s recruiting board at safety. With a 200m dash unofficially clocked at 22.17, Moore is one of the fastest prospects in Ohio and has the instincts to back it up on the football field.

The aforementioned Trieu wrote up Moore’s scouting report for 247Sports and sees him as a free safety at the college level. He’s compared to Houston Texans defensive back Tashaun Gipson:

Build wise, Moore is right at the average for safeties height wise. He has some length, but needs to add weight in college. He is a true playmaker who has very good ball skills and the anticipation to put himself in position to use those ball skills. He will also get involved as a tackler. He takes good angles in pursuit and does a good job of not getting too high as a tackler. As he gets stronger, he will develop a little more pop in that department, but he is willing to be physical. He gets around the field fluidly and easily. His track times are solid, 22.17 in the 200m, 7.12 in the 60m dash. We still see room to get a little more explosive and he does need to get stronger. In college, he will likely be a true free safety but does show some ability to come down and play man to man. Projects as a high-end Power Five starter.

Though Moore is only a 3-star prospect, he has an opportunity to develop into a very good college player if put in the right spot.