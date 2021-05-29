Michigan Football trying to poach 4-Star quarterback from California

Sharing is caring!

There has been chatter for some time now that Michigan was going to offer a scholarship to 2022 4-star QB Justyn Martin and now, according to Martin, that offer has officially been made.

Martin made the announcement on Saturday via Twitter.

Michigan Offered〽️ pic.twitter.com/rdYsndEbLZ — J U S T Y N🐻 (@justyn_martin8) May 29, 2021

From Maize N Brew:

“I talked to Coach (Director of Player Personnel) Morgan about his connection to LA and how he can relate to California. Coach Weiss and I mostly talked about where my head is at in all of this and our perspectives on certain situations,” Martin told MnB. “Coach Morgan definitely had some Cali in him and I could tell immediately that Coach Weiss was intelligent just by the way he speaks.”

Martin is committed to the University of California but is keeping his options open. “I am committed to Cal, I love the program, I love the relationships I’ve built with the staff, and I love the chance that they have taken on me. Due to the pandemic effecting us, my supporting staff behind me has told me that I should keep my options open.”

Martin said that he is in no rush to make a final decision. “I’m enjoying the process and taking everything day by day,” Martin said.

Martin, according to 247Sports, is the No. 13 ranked QB in the Class of 2022.