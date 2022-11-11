U of M

Michigan football uniform combo released for matchup vs. Nebraska

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Inside the Article
What will the Michigan football uniform combo be against Nebraska?Prediction for Michigan vs. Nebraska

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. The Wolverines are coming off a game in which they struggled in the first half before eventually blowing out Rutgers, while the Cornhuskers will try to bounce back from a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. Just moments ago, the Michigan football uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Nebraska was unveiled.

Michigan Football uniform combo

What will the Michigan football uniform combo be against Nebraska?

The Wolverines took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to unveil their uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Nebraska, and as you can see below, they will be going with their “all blue everything” threads.

Check it out.

Featured Videos

Prediction for Michigan vs. Nebraska

Nebraska has given Michigan a tough game in the past but this will not be one of those games. The Wolverines are rolling and the Cornhuskers will be playing without a competent quarterback.

Michigan should be up big at halftime, and they will likely be able to pull their starters by the end of the third quarter. If they do, Nebraska COULD get a backdoor cover. But they won’t.

Michigan 52 (-31)

Rutgers 10

TAGGED: Michigan, Nebraska
Share this Article
Previous Article Dan Campbell Detroit Lions Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell is not thrilled with 13-game road losing streak
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Michigan Football uniform combo
Michigan football uniform combo released for matchup vs. Nebraska
U of M
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell is not thrilled with 13-game road losing streak
Detroit Lions News
Dan Campbell Kerby Joseph Josh Reynolds
Kerby Joseph & Josh Reynolds: Detroit Lions’ Dan Campbell gives update 2022
Detroit Lions News
Michigan vs. Nebraska
Michigan vs. Nebraska: How to watch, listen to, and stream
U of M
Lost your password?