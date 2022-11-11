Michigan football uniform combo released for matchup vs. Nebraska

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. The Wolverines are coming off a game in which they struggled in the first half before eventually blowing out Rutgers, while the Cornhuskers will try to bounce back from a 20-13 home loss to Minnesota. Just moments ago, the Michigan football uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Nebraska was unveiled.

The Wolverines took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to unveil their uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Nebraska, and as you can see below, they will be going with their “all blue everything” threads.

Check it out.

Featured Videos



Prediction for Michigan vs. Nebraska

Nebraska has given Michigan a tough game in the past but this will not be one of those games. The Wolverines are rolling and the Cornhuskers will be playing without a competent quarterback.

Michigan should be up big at halftime, and they will likely be able to pull their starters by the end of the third quarter. If they do, Nebraska COULD get a backdoor cover. But they won’t.

Michigan 52 (-31)

Rutgers 10