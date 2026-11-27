The Michigan Wolverines are just one day away from renewing their rivalry with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and we now know what they will be wearing when they take the field in Columbus. On Friday afternoon, Michigan football officially unveiled its uniform combination for the 122nd meeting between the bitter rivals.

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Michigan Going With All-White Uniforms Against Ohio State

As reported by Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine, the Wolverines will wear white jerseys, white pants and their iconic maize and blue winged helmets against the Buckeyes. Michigan officially revealed the combination on social media Friday afternoon.

Ohio State typically wears its scarlet jerseys, silver pants and silver helmets for home games, setting the stage for a classic uniform matchup between two of college football’s most recognizable programs.

While there has been plenty of attention surrounding Bryce Underwood’s injury status and Kyle Whittingham’s quarterback decision, Friday’s uniform announcement gives Michigan fans something a little lighter to debate ahead of The Game. Some Michigan traditionalists prefer the maize pants, while others love the clean, all-white road combination.

Michigan and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday, with the game televised nationally on FOX. Regardless of what the Wolverines are wearing, leaving Columbus with a victory is all that matters.