The Michigan Wolverines have made their uniform decision for Saturday’s showdown against No. 4 UCLA, and fans who love the traditional maize and blue should be pretty happy. With the Wolverines preparing for their final home game of the 2026 season, Michigan is going back to one of the most recognizable looks in college football.

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According to Wolverines Wire, Michigan will wear its traditional blue jerseys with maize pants and its iconic winged helmets against the undefeated Bruins. The program officially revealed the combination Friday afternoon, giving fans an early look at what the Wolverines will be wearing on Senior Day.

No flashy alternates or unusual color combinations this time around. Just Michigan looking like Michigan.

Michigan’s official football account unveiled the uniform combination on Friday with a simple message:

“One more at the Big House in 2026”

The official Michigan Football announcement confirmed the traditional home look, which has been one of the program’s defining visual trademarks for generations.

As The Wolverine reported, the Wolverines have worn several different combinations throughout the 2026 season. They opened the year wearing all maize against Western Michigan, while also sporting all-blue uniforms for home games against Iowa, Indiana, and Michigan State.

The traditional blue jerseys and maize pants have already appeared in victories over Oklahoma, UTEP, and Penn State. Michigan will now bring that familiar combination back for its final home appearance of the season.

Senior Day Adds Extra Meaning to UCLA Matchup

Saturday’s uniform choice comes as Michigan prepares to recognize its departing players before kickoff. For those Wolverines, it will be one final opportunity to run onto the field at Michigan Stadium wearing the maize and blue.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham made it clear earlier this week that sending the seniors out the right way would be a major priority. According to The Wolverine’s coverage, Whittingham emphasized the importance of the team’s final home appearance during his Monday media availability.

The occasion comes with plenty of pressure, considering Michigan enters Saturday’s game with a 5-5 record and needs another victory to become bowl eligible. The Wolverines are also dealing with several significant injury concerns heading into their matchup with one of the nation’s top teams.

UCLA, meanwhile, comes to Ann Arbor undefeated at 10-0 under first-year head coach Bob Chesney. The Bruins have established themselves as legitimate College Football Playoff contenders, making Saturday’s game one of Michigan’s toughest challenges of the season.

Michigan and UCLA are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with the Wolverines hoping to deliver a memorable Senior Day performance. As previously announced, the game will be televised nationally from the Big House.

At least the Wolverines will look the part.

Now they just need to play like the Michigan teams fans remember.