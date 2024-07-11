Michigan Football: Unveiling the Next Defensive Standouts





As the 2024 season looms, Michigan football’s secondary blends promise with uncertainty. Defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan shared insights on the “In the Trenches” podcast, highlighting key players and the team’s outlook.

Players to Keep an Eye On

Will Johnson

Returning All-American, Will Johnson anchors Michigan football’s secondary with his unwavering dedication. Known for his professional-level work ethic, Johnson’s routine includes everything from film study to yoga. According to Morgan, “It’s unbelievable what he does—stretching, yoga, Pilates, you name it.”

Jyaire Hill

Emerging talent Jyaire Hill brings both fun and focus to the field. Described by Morgan as someone who “has a silly personality,” Hill strikes a balance between levity and seriousness when it’s game time. “He can clown around off the field, but once he’s on it, he’s all business.”

Veterans like Keshaun Harris and Ja’Den McBurrows add depth to the roster. Morgan emphasized their versatility, noting, “We’re not just sticking guys to one position. We’re mixing it up, making sure everyone’s ready for different roles.”

Jacob Oden, a standout freshman, has impressed with his adaptability across various secondary positions. Morgan praised Oden’s versatility, stating, “He’s played all over this spring. We just need to focus his talents, especially at corner.”

The safety position faces challenges with Keon Sabb’s departure and Rod Moore’s injury. Morgan acknowledged the impact of Moore’s absence but expressed confidence in new and returning players like Quinten Johnson and Makari Paige. “Replacing Rod isn’t easy, but we’ve brought in some experienced guys who can step up.”

Competition within the team drives performance in Michigan’s secondary. Morgan believes, “A competitive roster brings out the best in everyone. That’s what we strive for.”

With a blend of seasoned leaders and promising newcomers, Michigan’s secondary is poised to make waves in the upcoming season.