Michigan football unveils Big Ten Championship rings [Photos]

2021 is a season that the Michigan Wolverines and their fans will never, ever forget as they not only defeated their biggest rival Ohio State but they also blew out Iowa to win the Big Ten Championship.

On Friday, the players from the 2021 Michigan football team received their Big Ten Championship rings, and as you can see below, they include the score from their win over Ohio State (42-27) and their Big Ten Championship Game win over Iowa (42-3).

Check out these photos of Jim Harbaugh‘s ring.

Michigan Football had an amazing 2021 season

As Michigan was handing out their Big Ten Championship rings, they also released a great video to allow Wolverines’ fans to relive what was an amazing season.

Michigan is expected to have another solid team again in 2022 but they will have to make up for some pretty big losses on each side of the ball.

Those losses include EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE David Ojabo, and RB Hassan Haskins.

Hutchinson, who was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, broke the Wolverines’ school record for sacks in a season, while Haskins, who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, broke the school record for rushing touchdowns.

Look for the defense to take a bit of a step back but for the offense to be electric in 2022.

Nation, how many games do you think the Wolverines will win in 2022?

