Michigan Football unveils commemorative necklaces for whooping Ohio State… again

Michigan football has continued their tradition of giving players jewelry after they beat Ohio State, similar to the Buckeyes' tradition of giving Gold Pants to their players after they defeat the Wolverines. As you are about to see, the commemorative necklace given out to the Michigan players were on the team in 2022 features a sword and shovel crossing behind the date of The Game on the front, with “Courageous,” “Strong,” and “Faith” written beneath. The back of the necklace portrays The Shoe with the words “What's Our Name?” written above “Michigan.” Of course, the final score of the game is also engraved on the back, along with the words “Build” and “Attack.” Check it out.

It’s all in the details 〽️ pic.twitter.com/reqoD4j6K1 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 17, 2023

The Big Picture: Celebrating Rivalry Victories with Unique Jewelry

Michigan's tradition of giving jewelry to players after beating Ohio State has caused controversy and drawn attention to the rivalry between the two schools. The unique design of the necklace, featuring The Shoe and the words “What's Our Name?” has sparked debate among fans, with some accusing Michigan of trying to steal Ohio State's tradition. The controversy has only added fuel to the already intense rivalry between the two teams.

The Bottom Line – Michigan Owns Ohio State

Michigan's dominance over Ohio State on the football field continues to grow, as the Wolverines have now won two consecutive games against their biggest rival. After a 42-27 victory in Ann Arbor in 2021, Michigan followed up with a convincing 45-23 win this year in Columbus. Ohio State's last win against Michigan came on November 30, 2019, which means that it has been 1,176 days since the Buckeyes have been able to beat the Wolverines, not that we are counting