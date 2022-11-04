Michigan football unveils ‘New Jersey’ combo for matchup at Rutgers [Photo]

Following their dominating performance against Michigan State, the Michigan football team will look to remain undefeated when they hit the road to take on Rutgers on Saturday night. The Wolverines are coming off a 24-6 win over the Spartans, while the Scarlet Knights are will try to bounce back from an embarrassing 31-0 loss to unranked Minnesota. On Friday, Michigan unveiled the uniform combination they will be wearing against Rutgers, and as you will see below, it is pretty clean.
What uniform combo will Michigan football wear against Rutgers?
When Michigan takes the field against Rutgers, they will be doing so in a uniform combination that they have yet to wear during the 2022 season.
As you can see in the photo below, the Wolverines will be wearing their white jerseys with white pants. In addition, they will be wearing maize socks and primarily blue cleats with maize and white trim.
What is Michigan Football’s schedule for the remainder of the season?
Here is Michigan’s schedule for the remainder of the 2022 season. As you can see, Saturday’s game against Rutgers begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
|Saturday
Nov. 5
|at Rutgers Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
|7:30 pm ET BTN
|Saturday
Nov. 12
|Nebraska Cornhuskers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Time TBA ET TV TBA
|Saturday
Nov. 19
|16 Illinois Fighting Illini Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
|Time TBA ET TV TBA
|Saturday
Nov. 26
|at 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH
|12:00 pm ET FOX
|Saturday
Dec. 3
|Big Ten ChampionshipLucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
|8:00 pm ET FOX