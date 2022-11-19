Michigan football unveils uniform combo for matchup vs. Illinois

On Saturday, we may get a look at a preview of the Big Ten Championship Game when Michigan, who is the No. 1 team in the Big Ten East (tied with Ohio State), will host Illinois, who is the No. 1 team in the Big Ten West (tied with three other teams). The Michigan football team will look to move to 11-0 in what will be their final game at the Big House this season, and on Friday, they unveiled their uniform combination for their matchup vs. Illinois.

What uniform combo will Michigan Football wear vs. Illinois?

On Friday, Michigan unveiled its uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Illinois, and as you can see below, they will be wearing their blue jerseys with maize pants and with white accessories.