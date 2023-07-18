Michigan Football WELL-REPRESENTED in PFF’s 2023 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

The Michigan football program is riding high on the waves of success as the 2023 college football season approaches. Following a spectacular 13-1 record in 2022, including a historic victory against Ohio State in Columbus, clinching the Big Ten title, and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year, the Wolverines' lofty expectations are justified. It also helps that a whopping 14 Wolverines have been named to the Pro Football Focus 2023 Preseason All-Big Ten Team.

The influx of experienced players has led to Michigan dominating PFF's 2023 Preseason All-Big Ten Team, with an impressive 14 Wolverines making the list across the three teams.

Here are the Michigan players that made the cut:

First-Team

QB: J.J. McCarthy

RB: Blake Corum

G: Zak Zinter

C: Drake Nugent

DL: Kris Jenkins

CB: Will Johnson

S: Rod Moore

Second-Team

RB: Donovan Edwards

DL: Mason Graham

Edge: Josaiah Stewart

LB: Junior Colson

Flex: Mike Sainristil

Third-Team

WR: Roman Wilson

T: LaDarius Henderson

Here are the full teams:

FIRST TEAM

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

RB Blake Corum, Michigan

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois

TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

T Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

G Connor Colby, Iowa

G Zak Zinter, Michigan

C Drake Nugent, Michigan

DI Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

DI Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State

Edge Aaron Lewis, Rutgers

LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

LB Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

CB Kalen King, Penn State

CB Will Johnson, Michigan

S Rod Moore, Michigan

S Quinn Schulte, Iowa

Flex Cooper DeJean, Iowa

K Drew Stevens, Iowa

P Tory Taylor, Iowa

RS Jaylin Lucas, Indiana

SECOND TEAM

QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland

RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan

WR Chimere Dike, Wisconsin

WR Cam Camper, Indiana

WR Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota

TE Erick All, Iowa

T Delmar Glaze, Maryland

T Mason Richman, Iowa

G J.D. Duplain, Michigan State

G Matthew Jones, Ohio State

C Gus Hartwig, Purdue

DI Mason Graham, Michigan

DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

Edge J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Edge Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

LB Abdul Carter, Penn State

LB Junior Colson, Michigan

CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

CB Justin Walley, Minnesota

S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Flex Mike Sainristil, Michigan

K Caleb Griffin, Illinois

P Jesse Mirco, Ohio State

RS A.J. Henning, Northwestern

THIRD TEAM

QB Drew Allar, Penn State

RB Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State

RB Miyan Williams, Ohio State

WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State

WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

WR Dante Cephas, Penn State

TE Theo Johnson, Penn State

T LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

T Caedan Wallace, Penn State

G Quinn Carroll, Minnesota

G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

C Nick Samac, Michigan State

DI Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

DI Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

Edge Seth Coleman, Illinois

Edge Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

LB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

LB Nick Jackson, Iowa

CB Johnny Dixon, Penn State

CB Tahveon Nicholson, Illinois

S Coco Azema, Northwestern

S Beau Brade, Maryland

Flex Sebastian Castro, Iowa

K Nathaniel Vakos, Wisconsin

P James Evans, Indiana

RS Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Bottom Line – Wolverines Aim High, Expectations Soar

The Wolverines' dominance in PFF's Preseason All-Big Ten Team is a testament to their depth and talent across multiple positions. As Michigan's seasoned and emerging stars take the field, expectations are sky-high in Ann Arbor. With a historic win against Ohio State last season, the team has proven its ability to contend with the nation's best, and their eyes are firmly set on the College Football Playoff National Championship.