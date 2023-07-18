Michigan Football WELL-REPRESENTED in PFF’s 2023 Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Inside the Article:
The Michigan football program is riding high on the waves of success as the 2023 college football season approaches. Following a spectacular 13-1 record in 2022, including a historic victory against Ohio State in Columbus, clinching the Big Ten title, and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year, the Wolverines' lofty expectations are justified. It also helps that a whopping 14 Wolverines have been named to the Pro Football Focus 2023 Preseason All-Big Ten Team.
The influx of experienced players has led to Michigan dominating PFF's 2023 Preseason All-Big Ten Team, with an impressive 14 Wolverines making the list across the three teams.
Here are the Michigan players that made the cut:
First-Team
QB: J.J. McCarthy
RB: Blake Corum
G: Zak Zinter
C: Drake Nugent
DL: Kris Jenkins
CB: Will Johnson
S: Rod Moore
Second-Team
RB: Donovan Edwards
DL: Mason Graham
Edge: Josaiah Stewart
LB: Junior Colson
Flex: Mike Sainristil
Third-Team
WR: Roman Wilson
T: LaDarius Henderson
Pro Football Focus 2023 Preseason All-Big Ten Teams
Here are the full teams:
FIRST TEAM
QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
RB Blake Corum, Michigan
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
WR Isaiah Williams, Illinois
TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
T Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
T Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
G Connor Colby, Iowa
G Zak Zinter, Michigan
C Drake Nugent, Michigan
DI Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
DI Kris Jenkins, Michigan
Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
Edge Aaron Lewis, Rutgers
LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
LB Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin
CB Kalen King, Penn State
CB Will Johnson, Michigan
S Rod Moore, Michigan
S Quinn Schulte, Iowa
Flex Cooper DeJean, Iowa
K Drew Stevens, Iowa
P Tory Taylor, Iowa
RS Jaylin Lucas, Indiana
SECOND TEAM
QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland
RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan
WR Chimere Dike, Wisconsin
WR Cam Camper, Indiana
WR Chris Autman-Bell, Minnesota
TE Erick All, Iowa
T Delmar Glaze, Maryland
T Mason Richman, Iowa
G J.D. Duplain, Michigan State
G Matthew Jones, Ohio State
C Gus Hartwig, Purdue
DI Mason Graham, Michigan
DI Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Edge J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Edge Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
LB Abdul Carter, Penn State
LB Junior Colson, Michigan
CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
CB Justin Walley, Minnesota
S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Flex Mike Sainristil, Michigan
K Caleb Griffin, Illinois
P Jesse Mirco, Ohio State
RS A.J. Henning, Northwestern
THIRD TEAM
QB Drew Allar, Penn State
RB Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State
RB Miyan Williams, Ohio State
WR Julian Fleming, Ohio State
WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
WR Dante Cephas, Penn State
TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
T LaDarius Henderson, Michigan
T Caedan Wallace, Penn State
G Quinn Carroll, Minnesota
G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
C Nick Samac, Michigan State
DI Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
DI Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois
Edge Seth Coleman, Illinois
Edge Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
LB Curtis Jacobs, Penn State
LB Nick Jackson, Iowa
CB Johnny Dixon, Penn State
CB Tahveon Nicholson, Illinois
S Coco Azema, Northwestern
S Beau Brade, Maryland
Flex Sebastian Castro, Iowa
K Nathaniel Vakos, Wisconsin
P James Evans, Indiana
RS Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
The Wolverines' dominance in PFF's Preseason All-Big Ten Team is a testament to their depth and talent across multiple positions. As Michigan's seasoned and emerging stars take the field, expectations are sky-high in Ann Arbor. With a historic win against Ohio State last season, the team has proven its ability to contend with the nation's best, and their eyes are firmly set on the College Football Playoff National Championship.