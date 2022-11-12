U of M

Michigan football will be without 2 key players vs. Nebraska

The Michigan football team will look to move to 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday at the Big House. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Wolverines have their sights set on another title in 2022, but in order to do so, they will have to continue to improve as their matchup against Ohio State is just two weeks away. According to reports, Michigan will be without a pair of key players against the Cornhuskers.

Which Michigan Football players will miss today’s game vs. Nebraska?

Just moments ago, Jon Jansen tweeted that LG Trevor Keegan and TE Luke Schoonmaker are both unavailable for today’s game against Nebraska.

Jansen also noted that Trente Jones, Makari Page, and Roman Wilson are all expected to play against the Cornhuskers.

Next week, Michigan will host a solid Illinois team at the Big House before traveling to Columbus to take on Ohio State on November 26th.

Nation, who do you think will win today’s game?

