Michigan Football’s 2025 RB Prospects Excited After Visits





Top-Ranked RB Jordon Davison Talks About His Visit

Jordon Davison, a prominent four-star running back from the class of 2025, recently wrapped up his official visit with Michigan Football. His longtime trainer, Steve Briscoe, provided glowing feedback about the visit, emphasizing how Michigan’s staff underscored the crucial role of the running back in their program. “They knocked it out of the park once again,” Briscoe remarked, pointing out the extensive time spent with coaches Tony Alford and Sherrone Moore. The visit also highlighted Michigan’s approach to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, with Davison learning about the benefits enjoyed by current Michigan running back Donovan Edwards. Ranked 96th nationally and sixth among running backs in his class, Davison plans to visit Ohio State and Oregon later this month, with a decision date still to be determined.

Three-Star RB Shekai Mills-Knight’s Unofficial Visit

Shekai Mills-Knight, another running back from the 2025 class, also experienced Michigan Football’s recruitment efforts last week. Rated 33rd among running backs in his class, Mills-Knight expressed appreciation for the genuine approach of coaches Sherrone Moore and Tony Alford. “He’s one of the best running back coaches in the game,” Mills-Knight said of Alford. “It’s really cool and he’s a real genuine dude that loves his players.” Mills-Knight is contemplating an official visit to Michigan for the much-anticipated Michigan vs. Texas game this season.

Michigan Football continues to strengthen its recruiting efforts, aiming to attract top talent from across the nation. With notable prospects like Earls, Davison, and Mills-Knight showing interest, Michigan’s recruiting class of 2025 is shaping up to be formidable. As these players weigh their options, Michigan’s blend of athletic excellence and academic prestige remains a compelling draw for future Wolverines.