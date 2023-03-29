Michigan Football’s Blake Corum blowing up on bench press goes viral

Michigan posted a video on Monday of Blake Corum, one of the best running backs in Michigan history, bench pressing an impressive 30 reps with strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert by his side. Corum is arguably Michigan's strongest player pound for pound at 5-foot-8, 210 pounds. His dedication in the weight room has been evident since he first stepped on campus, and his work ethic has impressed his peers and coaches alike.

The camaraderie between Corum and his teammates was also a highlight of the video, showing the type of energy and dedication needed to perform at a high level. Corum's impressive bench press record sets him on the path to being even stronger for the upcoming season. Here is the video.

Big Picture: Blake Corum's Dedication in the Offseason

Corum's dedication in the offseason has impressed his peers and coaches alike. His commitment to training in the weight room has set him apart as one of the strongest players pound for pound. Corum's impressive bench press performance not only showcases his physical strength but watching his teammates cheer him on also highlights the camaraderie and dedication needed for success in football.