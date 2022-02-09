in U of M

Michigan Football’s coaching staff for 2022 looks great on paper

With the hiring of Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator and Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss splitting duties as co-offensive coordinators, we now know what Michigan‘s coaching staff will look like in 2022.

Here is the staff as of today.

Jim Harbaugh — Head coach

Sherrone Moore — Co-OC / OL

Matt Weiss — Co-OC / QBs

Mike Hart — RGC / RBs

Ron Bellamy — WRs

Grant Newsome — TEs

Steve Clinkscale — Co-DC / DBs

Jesse Minter — DC

Jay Harbaugh — STC / safeties

Mike Elston — DL

George Helow — LBs

Things may have felt shaky to some over the past week or so but this coaching staff is pretty darn impressive on paper. The question is, will they get the job done on the field?

What do you think?

