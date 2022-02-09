Michigan Football’s coaching staff for 2022 looks great on paper

With the hiring of Jesse Minter as defensive coordinator and Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss splitting duties as co-offensive coordinators, we now know what Michigan‘s coaching staff will look like in 2022.
Here is the staff as of today.
Jim Harbaugh — Head coach
Sherrone Moore — Co-OC / OL
Matt Weiss — Co-OC / QBs
Mike Hart — RGC / RBs
Ron Bellamy — WRs
Grant Newsome — TEs
Steve Clinkscale — Co-DC / DBs
Jesse Minter — DC
Jay Harbaugh — STC / safeties
Mike Elston — DL
George Helow — LBs
Things may have felt shaky to some over the past week or so but this coaching staff is pretty darn impressive on paper. The question is, will they get the job done on the field?
