Michigan football’s Mason Graham Confident Ahead of Showdown with Ohio State

In the world of college football, few rivalries stir as much excitement and anticipation as the one between Michigan and Ohio State. Heading into the 2024 season, both teams are expected to field exceptional defensive lines, with recent rankings placing Ohio State slightly ahead of Michigan. This slight has not gone unnoticed by Michigan’s standout defensive lineman, Mason Graham, who took to X (Twitter) to subtly express his skepticism of Ohio State’s top ranking.

A fixture in Michigan’s defense, Mason Graham has quickly established himself as one of college football’s most formidable defensive players. With a promising career ahead, Graham is projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a reflection of his impact on the field. His freshman year stats include 27 total tackles and 2.5 sacks, underscoring his immediate influence in collegiate football.

Jesse Simonton’s top DL/EDGE units in college football for 2024

Ohio State Michigan Georgia Oregon Clemson Ole Miss Notre Dame Florida State Tennessee Penn State

Graham’s notable contributions continued throughout his sophomore year, culminating in a crucial play during the Rose Bowl against Alabama. His pivotal tackle in overtime prevented a touchdown and contributed significantly to Michigan’s victory. This ability to perform under pressure not only boosts his draft stock but also cements his reputation as a clutch player for the Wolverines.

Mason Graham Stats

CAREER HIGHS

• Tackles: 6 – at Minnesota (Oct. 7, 2023)

• Solos: 3, 2x – last vs. Nebraska (Nov. 12, 2022)

• Asst: 3 – at Minnesota (Oct. 7, 2023)

• TFLs: 2.0 – at Minnesota (Oct. 7, 2023)

• Sacks: 1.0, 4x – last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 25, 2023)

• Int: none

• FR: 1 – vs. Indiana (Oct. 14, 2023)

• PBUs: 1, 2x – last vs. Iowa (Dec. 2, 2023)



At Michigan

• All-American (second team, 2023)

• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; third team, media, 2023)

• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP

• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)

• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)

• Two-time letterman (2022-23)

• Has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts along the defensive line

As the new season approaches, the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is again in the spotlight, particularly focusing on their defensive lines. The recent rankings by Jesse Simonton of On3 have fueled a competitive narrative, with Ohio State topping the list followed by Michigan. This sets the stage for an intense showdown when the teams meet, with personal and team pride at stake.