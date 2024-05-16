fb
Search

Latest News:

Breaking Down the 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule By Quarter

0
2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Broken Down By Quarter.

Detroit Lions Drop Video to Reveal 2024 Schedule

0
The 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Has Been Released!

2024 Detroit Lions ‘Way-Too-Early’ Game-By-Game Predictions

0
The rumored 2024 Detroit Lions schedule has been leaked. Here are my predictions!
Jeff Bilbrey

Michigan football’s Mason Graham Confident Ahead of Showdown with Ohio State

U of M

In the world of college football, few rivalries stir as much excitement and anticipation as the one between Michigan and Ohio State. Heading into the 2024 season, both teams are expected to field exceptional defensive lines, with recent rankings placing Ohio State slightly ahead of Michigan. This slight has not gone unnoticed by Michigan’s standout defensive lineman, Mason Graham, who took to X (Twitter) to subtly express his skepticism of Ohio State’s top ranking.

A fixture in Michigan’s defense, Mason Graham has quickly established himself as one of college football’s most formidable defensive players. With a promising career ahead, Graham is projected to be an early first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, a reflection of his impact on the field. His freshman year stats include 27 total tackles and 2.5 sacks, underscoring his immediate influence in collegiate football.

Jesse Simonton’s top DL/EDGE units in college football for 2024

  1. Ohio State
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Oregon
  5. Clemson
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Florida State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Penn State

Graham’s notable contributions continued throughout his sophomore year, culminating in a crucial play during the Rose Bowl against Alabama. His pivotal tackle in overtime prevented a touchdown and contributed significantly to Michigan’s victory. This ability to perform under pressure not only boosts his draft stock but also cements his reputation as a clutch player for the Wolverines.

Mason Graham Stats

CAREER HIGHS

• Tackles: 6 – at Minnesota (Oct. 7, 2023)
 Solos: 3, 2x – last vs. Nebraska (Nov. 12, 2022)
• Asst: 3 – at Minnesota (Oct. 7, 2023)
• TFLs: 2.0 – at Minnesota (Oct. 7, 2023)
• Sacks: 1.0, 4x – last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 25, 2023)
• Int: none
• FR: 1 – vs. Indiana (Oct. 14, 2023)
• PBUs: 1, 2x – last vs. Iowa (Dec. 2, 2023)

At Michigan
• All-American (second team, 2023)
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts along the defensive line

As the new season approaches, the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is again in the spotlight, particularly focusing on their defensive lines. The recent rankings by Jesse Simonton of On3 have fueled a competitive narrative, with Ohio State topping the list followed by Michigan. This sets the stage for an intense showdown when the teams meet, with personal and team pride at stake.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers place Shelby Miller on IL, announce 3 additional roster moves

0
Shelby Miller will be forced to miss some action with the Tigers.
NBA Notes

Luka Doncic Laughs Off X-Rated Surprise During Postgame Interview [Video]

0
Luka Doncic got quite the surprise during his post-game presser!
Lions Analysis and Opinion

The Detroit Lions 2024 Week 1 Matchup Is Obvious

0
The Detroit Lions will be ready for this one!
Lions News Reports

Brad Holmes Discussing Interesting Timing Of Amon-Ra St. Brown Contract Extension

0
Brad Holmes talked about the 'Interesting' timing of Amon-Ra St. Brown's mega-deal.
Lions Notes

Dan Campbell Reveals Most Important Part Of Building A Coaching Staff

0
Dan Campbell knows EXACTLY what he is doing.
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]

Breaking Down the 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule By Quarter

W.G. Brady -
2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Broken Down By Quarter.
Read more

Detroit Lions Drop Video to Reveal 2024 Schedule

W.G. Brady -
The 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Has Been Released!
Read more

2024 Detroit Lions ‘Way-Too-Early’ Game-By-Game Predictions

W.G. Brady -
The rumored 2024 Detroit Lions schedule has been leaked. Here are my predictions!
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.