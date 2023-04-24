Merch
Michigan Football’s RJ Moten enters the Transfer Portal

By W.G. Brady
RJ Moten, a senior and former starting safety for the Michigan football team, has entered the Transfer Portal, according to reports. Moten lost his starting safety position to Makari Paige last season. He finished the 2022 season with 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and two pass breakups. In his career, he appeared in 25 games with 15 starts at safety, accumulating 66 tackles, three tackles for loss, six pass breakups, and two interceptions.

The Wolverines suffered another loss as Moten decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, ending his time with the team. During the last two seasons, both of which ended with a Big Ten Championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff, Moten played in a total of 25 games for the Wolverines. In his career, he had a total of 66 tackles and two interceptions.

Bottom Line – The Wolverines will move on

Despite Moten leaving for the Transfer Portal, Michigan still returns two starting safeties in Makari Paige and Rod Moore, to go along with nickel DB, Mike Sainristil. Though Moten was once a starter, he struggled a bit in 2022, causing the Wolverines to insert Paige into the starting lineup. We wish Moten the best of luck wherever he lands.

