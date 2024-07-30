in U of M

Michigan Football’s Safety Outlook Brightens with Transfers

Makari Paige expresses confidence in the depth of Michigan’s safety position, thanks to new additions

Earlier this offseason, the Michigan football team faced a significant blow when safety Rod Moore suffered an ACL tear. With Quinten Johnson seemingly headed to the NFL, Makari Paige stood as the only experienced safety.

However, Michigan bolstered its defense through the spring transfer portal, acquiring former Michigan State and Tennessee starters Jaden Mangham and Wes Walker. This move injected much-needed depth into the safety room.

At Big Ten media days, Paige highlighted the positive impact of the new additions. He was particularly familiar with Mangham, having competed against him in high school.

“They’re great additions, actually,” Paige said. “Good individuals as people and great players, as well, too. So grateful to have them with us.”

Beyond the transfers, potential Michigan football breakout players like Zeke Berry, expected to start at nickelback, and Brandyn Hillman, who would have been next in line before the recent transfers, are also drawing attention. Paige also mentioned Jyaire Hill as a promising young cornerback.

“Zeke Berry — he’s gonna be real good,” Paige noted. “Brandyn Hillman’s gonna be really good. Jyaire Hill will be really good as well.”

As Michigan football heads into fall camp, which begins this week, the safety position appears well-fortified. The Wolverines are set to open their season on August 31 against Fresno State.

