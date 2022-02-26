Michigan Football’s super sophomores McCarthy, Edwards, and Anthony do exclusive interview [Video]

It was quite a season for the Michigan football team in 2021 as they not only beat Ohio State and won the Big Ten Championship, but they advanced to the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

Three players who had a role in the Wolverines’ success in 2021 just so happened to be freshmen. Those players are QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Donovan Edwards, and WR Andrel Anthony.

Now, McCarthy, Edwards, and Anthony are Sophomores (at least they will be when the season begins) and they all have a common goal. A goal that would surpass what the Wolverines did in 2021.

Their goal is not only to win another Big Ten Championship but to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

During an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, the super sophomores talked about winning it all, Jim Harbaugh‘s flirtation with NFL, NIL deals, their best and worst moments, Ohio State, and more

Here is the full interview.

Speaking of NIL deals, McCarthy just signed an exclusive NIL memorabilia deal with M Den.

Made official today, McCarthy locked up a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with M Den to sell signed merchandise, including jerseys, photographs, helmets and more.

The prices of the available items include $100 for a signed photograph, $200 for a signed football or a signed mini helmet, $750 for a signed full-sized helmet and $1,000 for a signed framed jersey.

Jared Wangler is a former Michigan football player and the CEO and founder of The Valiant Management Group, an organization that assists student-athletes at U-M acquire NIL deals. He would not disclose how much the deal is for, but said it is “pretty significant.”