Donovan Edwards, who attended West Bloomfield High School, grew up a fan of the Michigan Wolverines and on Saturday, he scored a touchdown for them.

Take a look as Edwards extends the Wolverines lead over Northern Illinois to 56-3 in the third quarter.

This should be the first of many for the young pup.

CONGRATS Donovan Edwards! First Michigan touchdown pic.twitter.com/FZ4D4Lx7oR — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) September 18, 2021