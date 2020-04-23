41.2 F
Michigan freshman Franz Wagner announces NBA decision

Featured Video

As we count down the hours until the start of the 2020 NFL Draft, some non-football news has surfaced.

On Thursday, Michigan freshman sensation Franz Wagner has announced that he will be returning to the Wolverines for his sophomore season.

From Michigan Insider:

The Michigan basketball program announced on Thursday that sophomore Franz Wagner will return to the program for his sophomore season, shutting down any talk that he would submit his name for the 2020 NBA Draft.

“It’s important for me to thank Coach Howard and the staff for not only giving me the time to think about this decision, but also help me gather as much information as I could,” Wagner said in a statement. “Returning to Michigan is the right step for me not only as a basketball player, but as a person, too. This first season was a transition, competitive, fun and one of growth. I am very much looking forward to getting back to Ann Arbor and living that again.”

Great news for the Wolverines!

Don Drysdale
