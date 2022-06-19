After losing both Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan to the 2022 NBA Draft, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard and his staff have been charged with the task of filling a couple of open roster spots for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

News broke on Friday that the Wolverines had landed a commitment from former Duke F Joey Baker, who is coming to Michigan as a grad transfer, but it does not appear as if they are done there.

According to multiple reports, Michigan currently has its sights set on Lebanese forward, Youssef Khayat.

Embed from Getty Images

Michigan ‘fully entrenched’ in landing Lebanese F Youssef Khayat

It appears as if Juwan Howard is ‘fully entrenched’ in bringing Lebanese F Youssef Khayat to the University of Michigan for the upcoming season.

From UMHoops.com:

Michigan is fully entrenched in the recruitment of 6-foot-9 Youssef Khayat. Khayat is a Lebanese forward who plays for Limoges CSP’s U21 program, in one of the better youth leagues in Europe. He’s excelled with his club’s youth team – 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game — and has also played a featured role with Lebanon’s national team at the senior level.

If you are not yet familiar with Youssef Khayat, here is a breakdown:

Howard currently has one open scholarship to give out and it sure does sound like it is Youssef Khayat’s to have if he wants to accept it.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Michigan Wolverines are being hurt by academics

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

