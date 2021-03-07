Michigan G Eli Brooks leaves game vs. Michigan State with apparent ankle injury

Sharing is caring!

Fans everywhere of the Michigan Wolverines are holding their collective breath right now.

Guard Eli Brooks injured his ankle during this afternoon’s tilt against the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center, landing on Marcus Bingham’s foot. Unable to put any weight on his foot, he was assisted off the floor by head coach Juwan Howard, and soon headed to the locker room with trainer Alex Wong:

Eli Brooks put weight on his left foot as he gingerly walked back to the locker room with trainer Alex Wong. https://t.co/lHwBUEfeCO — James Hawkins (@jamesbhawkins) March 7, 2021