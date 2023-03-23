Michigan G Jett Howard makes decision for 2023-24

According to ESPN, Michigan freshman guard Jett Howard will enter the 2023 NBA draft. Despite suffering ankle injuries during Big Ten play, Howard had an impressive freshman season, averaging 14.2 points per game and earning All-Big Ten third-team honors. He is currently ranked No. 16 on ESPN's NBA Draft rankings.

Key Points:

Howard will enter the 2023 NBA draft after one season at Michigan.

Howard suffered ankle injuries during Big Ten play but had an impressive freshman season, averaging 14.2 points per game.

He is currently ranked No. 16 on ESPN's NBA Draft rankings and is expected to be a top-10 pick if healthy.

Howard's decision has significant implications for both Michigan and the upcoming draft class.

Why It Matters for Jett Howard and Michigan

Howard's decision to enter the 2023 NBA Draft and leave the Wolverines after one season has significant implications for both the Wolverines and the upcoming draft class. His decision to leave for the NBA after just one year in college may come as a surprise to some, but his talent and potential make him a likely top-20 pick. The 6-foot-8 guard has a versatile skill set as a dynamic shot-maker who can create offense for himself and others. He demonstrated his ability to score from beyond the arc by shooting 7/13 from 3-point range and scoring 34 points against Iowa in January before his ankle injuries. Despite his injuries, Howard played through them and helped the Wolverines on more occasions than one. His decision to leave for the NBA now may be attributed to his desire to build on his success and test his abilities at the professional level.