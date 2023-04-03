Michigan G Kobe Bufkin announces HUGE decision for 2023-24

Michigan G Kobe Bufkin has announced that he will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the NBA Draft, a move that was expected after his standout performance during his sophomore season. Bufkin's decision comes as a blow to the Wolverines, who will need to replace at least three starters and their top three scorers from the team that failed to reach the NCAA Tournament. Bufkin's development during the season was a bright spot, as he transformed from a bench player in Year 1 to a breakout star in the Big Ten in Year 2.

Bufkin has announced that he will enter the NBA Draft, forgoing his remaining eligibility. Bufkin had a standout sophomore season, earning All-Big Ten third-team honors after averaging 14 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 steals. Here is what Bufkin had to say on Twitter:

“To my U of M family, it has been an amazing experience, being part of such an iconic university,” Bufkin wrote in a post. “This is including the Ann Arbor community, the outstanding academic experience, and of course, my basketball brotherhood. A brotherhood that I will forever hold close to heart.

“After lots of prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft. Hail, Buff out.”

Bottom Line: Michigan basketball team faces major overhaul after losing top players

The departure of Bufkin, along with junior center Hunter Dickinson entering the transfer portal and freshman wing Jett Howard declaring for the draft, means that the Wolverines basketball team will have to replace at least three starters and its top three scorers from a disappointing season. Bufkin's development during the season was a bright spot, but his departure leaves a significant hole in the team's lineup.