Michigan G Trey Donaldson’s Game-Winning Shot vs. Maryland Set to Titanic Music [Video]

On Saturday afternoon, Michigan took on Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals in Indianapolis, and it was a game Wolverines fans will not soon forget. Following two free throws to put Maryland up 80-79, Michigan had just 5.3 seconds left to work some magic, and that is exactly what they did.

Trey Donaldson Gets Shot Out of a Cannon

Trey Donaldson inbounded the ball to Vlad Goldin, who quickly handed the ball back to Donaldson, who proceeded to fly down the court for the game-winning layup over Maryland defenders. Following the game, Swanky Wolverine on X posted a video of the play set to Titanic music. Check it out.

Tre Donaldson's game winning play but to Titanic music pic.twitter.com/AhNGyKM7Uc — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) March 15, 2025

Bottom Line

Donaldson’s shot not only gave Michigan an 81-80 win, but it also propelled them to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, which will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Heading into the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines had been playing their worst basketball of the season. Now, after wins over Purdue in the quarterfinals and Maryland in the semifinals, there is once again reason to believe.