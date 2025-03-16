Michigan G Trey Donaldson’s Game-Winning Shot vs. Maryland Set to Titanic Music [Video]

If you missed Trey Donaldson's game-winning shot, here it is set to Titanic music. GO BLUE!

On Saturday afternoon, Michigan took on Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals in Indianapolis, and it was a game Wolverines fans will not soon forget. Following two free throws to put Maryland up 80-79, Michigan had just 5.3 seconds left to work some magic, and that is exactly what they did.

Trey Donaldson

Trey Donaldson Gets Shot Out of a Cannon

Trey Donaldson inbounded the ball to Vlad Goldin, who quickly handed the ball back to Donaldson, who proceeded to fly down the court for the game-winning layup over Maryland defenders. Following the game, Swanky Wolverine on X posted a video of the play set to Titanic music. Check it out.

Bottom Line

Donaldson’s shot not only gave Michigan an 81-80 win, but it also propelled them to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game, which will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Heading into the Big Ten Tournament, the Wolverines had been playing their worst basketball of the season. Now, after wins over Purdue in the quarterfinals and Maryland in the semifinals, there is once again reason to believe.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
D.J. Reed Terrion Arnold
New Detroit Lions CB D.J. Reed Excites Fans With Recent Comment