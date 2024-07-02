Michigan, Georgia, LSU Await Phillip Wright III’s Decision





Michigan football’s recruiting efforts hit a promising stride in June, despite a few setbacks, like losing top edge rusher Maxwell Roy to Ohio State. A bright spot, however, emerges with three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright III.

Phillip Wright III: A Potential Game-Changer

Phillip Wright, hailing from Destrehan, Louisiana, is considering Michigan along with Georgia and LSU as his final choices. His commitment date is set for July 13, as reported by Rivals. Should Wright commit, he would be the second wideout from Louisiana recruited by WR coach Ron Bellamy and the third overall recruit from the state. The 2025 prospect boasts a ranking of 353 in the 247Sports Composite and has shown notable athletic prowess, clocking a 10.62-second 100-meter dash in 2023.

Building a Strong Receiving Corps

Michigan already has a Louisiana native, Jacob Washington, committed at wide receiver, and is in good standing with another top wideout, Andrew Marsh from Texas. These recruits highlight the Wolverines’ strategic focus on enhancing their wide receiver lineup with talented prospects from key regions. As they continue to solidify their roster, the addition of Wright could further boost Michigan’s offensive capabilities for the future.