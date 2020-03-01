Michigan could get big boost vs. Ohio State

On Sunday, the Michigan Wolverines will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in an important Big Ten matchup.

The Wolverines will be looking to right the ship after dropping a game earlier in the week at home against Wisconsin. In that game, Michigan was without Eli Brooks, who missed the contest with a broken nose. Brooks’ presence was clearly missed and the hope is that he can return to the lineup quickly.

According to Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, the Wolverines could get a big boost for their game against Ohio State as Brooks is in Columbus with the team and he participated in the morning shootaround while wearing a protective mask.

Some news — am told Eli Brooks made the trip to Ohio State, has a protective mask for his broken nose and participated in this morning’s shoot around. Brooks missed Michigan’s loss vs Wisconsin earlier this week. Absence was felt massively on both ends. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 1, 2020

It is not 100% confirmed that Brooks will play today, but this is certainly a great sign!