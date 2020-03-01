39.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, March 1, 2020
type here...
U of M News

Michigan could get big boost vs. Ohio State

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

The Detroit Red Wings remaining schedule is not for the faint of heart

At 15-47-5, the Detroit Red Wings are by far the worst team in the National Hockey League. http://gty.im/1204251717 Well, with 15...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

11 Detroit Red Wings currently set to become free agents

It has been a miserable season for everyone involved with the Detroit Red Wings. Though March is just beginning,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could land the next great goaltender

There is no question about it, the Detroit Red Wings are going to finish with the least amount of...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Sunday, the Michigan Wolverines will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in an important Big Ten matchup.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

The Wolverines will be looking to right the ship after dropping a game earlier in the week at home against Wisconsin. In that game, Michigan was without Eli Brooks, who missed the contest with a broken nose. Brooks’ presence was clearly missed and the hope is that he can return to the lineup quickly.

According to Brendan Quinn of The Athletic, the Wolverines could get a big boost for their game against Ohio State as Brooks is in Columbus with the team and he participated in the morning shootaround while wearing a protective mask.

- Advertisement -

It is not 100% confirmed that Brooks will play today, but this is certainly a great sign!

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleMichigan HC Juwan Howard hits half-court trick shot prior to game vs. Ohio State [Video]
Next articleDamon ‘Snacks’ Harrison replies to tweet about him ‘hating’ Matt Patricia

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

The Detroit Red Wings remaining schedule is not for the faint of heart

At 15-47-5, the Detroit Red Wings are by far the worst team in the National Hockey League. http://gty.im/1204251717 Well, with 15...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

11 Detroit Red Wings currently set to become free agents

Arnold Powell - 0
It has been a miserable season for everyone involved with the Detroit Red Wings. Though March is just beginning, the Wings are already eliminated...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could land the next great goaltender

Don Drysdale - 0
There is no question about it, the Detroit Red Wings are going to finish with the least amount of points in the NHL for...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison replies to tweet about him ‘hating’ Matt Patricia

Arnold Powell - 0
Despite signing a 2-year contract extension with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2019 season, Damon 'Snacks' Harrison is now a free agent. http://gty.im/1183111922 The Lions...
Read more
U of M News

Michigan could get big boost vs. Ohio State

Don Drysdale - 0
On Sunday, the Michigan Wolverines will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in an important Big Ten matchup. http://gty.im/1190267014 The Wolverines will be looking to right...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Michigan HC Juwan Howard hits half-court trick shot prior to game vs. Ohio State [Video]

U of M News Don Drysdale - 0
On Sunday, during the Wolverines' shoot-around prior to their matchup vs. Ohio State, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard had some fun by hitting a...
Read more

Coronavirus could cause March Madness to go on without fans in attendance

MSU News Arnold Powell - 0
In wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, the National College Players Association is asking the NCAA to seriously explore holding March Madness games without...
Read more

Former Michigan star Moritz Wagner gets drilled in head during interview [Video]

U of M News Arnold Powell - 0
Everyone will get a chuckle out of this but Michigan State fans will love it. Watch as former Michigan Wolverines star Moritz Wagner of the...
Read more

Donovan Peoples-Jones comments on potentially being drafted by Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
When Donovan Peoples-Jones revealed he was leaving Michigan early to enter the 2020 NFL Draft, some people questioned his decision, noting that this was...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.