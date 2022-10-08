U of M

Michigan gets bad news regarding WR Roman Wilson

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines will look to move to 6-0 on the season when they hit the road to take on the Indiana Hoosiers. Unfortunately, it sounds like the Wolverines will be without WR Roman Wilson.

What happened to Roman Wilson?

There have been rumors circulating over the past couple of days that Roman Wilson is in concussion protocol and that he would not play on Saturday against Indiana and that he could also miss next week’s game against undefeated Penn State.

According to The Michigan Insider, Wilson is OUT for today’s game against Indiana but he is expected to be back for the Wolverines’ matchup next Saturday against the Nittany Lions.

The Michigan Insider noted that Wilson is NOT in concussion protocol.

Wilson has been solid so far in 2022

So far this season, Wilson has been one of the Wolverines’ biggest offensive weapons.

In five games, he has 12 catches for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

