Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer trolls Ohio State in Certificate of Proclamation

On Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a Certificate of Proclamation in which she declares Saturday, November 27th as “M” Day.

The Proclamation, of course, was put out because of Saturday’s huge matchup between Michigan and Ohio State.

In the Proclamation, which features all capital Ms, Whitmer also took the opportunity to troll the Buckeyes a bit including calling a buckeye “a poor choice of tree” and their mascot is “questionable at best.”

Whitmer is an alumna of Michigan State University but she made it clear that Spartans and Wolverines are on the same side this week.

“Whether you’re a Spartan or a Wolverine, our houses are united this weekend as we take on the Buckeyes,” she said. “Go Blue, Beat Ohio!”