Another Michigan Guard Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another day, another transfer for the Michigan Wolverines.

Another Michigan guard is on the move.

Freshman Durral “Phat Phat” Brooks, one of the most decorated high school players in recent Michigan basketball history, has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal. A source close to the program confirmed the news to the Free Press, although they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Michigan Basketball

Phat Phat Out

Brooks, a Grand Rapids Catholic Central standout, came to Michigan with a lot of promise after being named the 2023-24 Mr. Basketball in the state of Michigan. But his freshman campaign in Ann Arbor didn’t go as expected. In limited action, Brooks appeared in 15 games, averaging 0.8 points and 0.7 assists in just 3.6 minutes per game.

Now, he’s looking for a fresh start — one where he can make a real impact.

Minutes Matter More Than Money

According to Detroit News reporter Tony Paul, Brooks isn’t chasing NIL deals — he’s chasing playing time. “I’m told he wants to play good minutes, NIL is secondary,” Paul posted on X. “Could be a mid-major fit in this state, perhaps at CMU, depending on how things shake out on the coaching front.”

That makes sense for a young player who dominated the high school level and is still looking to show what he can do at the college level with consistent opportunities.

