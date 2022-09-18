Heading into the 2022 season, Jim Harbaugh announced that Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy would each get a start as they continued to battle for the starting quarterback job at Michigan.

Following the Wolverines dominating win over Hawaii in Week 2, Harbaugh told reporters that McCarthy had earned the starting job.

On Saturday, McCarthy was dominant against Connecticut, and after Michigan built a giant lead late in the first half, Harbaugh decided it was time to give McNamara a chance.

Unfortunately, McNamara was hit hard and he suffered an injury that will keep him out for at least a few weeks.

Cade, unfortunately, his foot was caught in the ground, got hit from the side the side in the leg,” Harbaugh said. “Probably going to be out for a few weeks. Not going to be a season-ending thing, I don’t think, but he’ll miss some time.”

Michigan has a new QB battle heading into Big Ten opener

With Cade McNamara out with an injury, Jim Harbaugh will have to decide who be Michigan’s new backup quarterback.

Following the game, Harbaugh was asked who the backup will be until McNamara returns and he said three QBs are in the mix.

“Who is the backup QB?” Harbaugh was asked by a reporter. “Davis Warren or Alan Bowman?”

“We’ll decide,” Harbaugh said after the game.“We’ve been playing them both an even amount of time. All options will be open. And Alex Orji, too. Don’t forget about Alex. He’s right there in the mix.”

Nation, who do you think will be Michigan’s new backup quarterback? Davis Warren, Alan Bowman, or Alex Orji?