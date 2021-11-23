Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh explains the ‘Beat Ohio’ drill

In the past, Jim Harbaugh would have his Michigan Wolverines players run a drill in practice which was simply titled the 9-on-7 drill.

But this year, Harbaugh felt the drill needed a distinct name so it is now called the ‘Beat Ohio’ drill.

On Monday, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and he explained the drill, which started on “the first day of spring practice.”

“It’s a run drill. Run drill and a run-stopping drill. All runs, all runs are between the tackles. Physicality, emphasis, and emphasis on Ohio State and keeping them on our minds every day of practice.”

Ohio State has been on Michigan’s mind every day of the season and on Saturday, the Wolverines will get their shot.