Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh explains why he pulled Cade McNamara in favor of J.J. McCarthy

The Michigan Wolverines prepared hard and they believed they were ready to defeat Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

But Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his players found out quickly that Georgia was a much better team than they ever could have imagined as the Bulldogs dominated them from the opening kick.

During the first three-quarters of the game, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara could not get comfortable as his offensive line, which was named the best OL in the nation, could not give him time to set up and throw.

In the fourth quarter, with the outcome of the game already known, Harbaugh pulled McNamara in favor of true freshman, J.J. McCarthy, who ended up throwing a late touchdown pass.

Following the game, Harbaugh was asked why he pulled McNamara in favor of McCarthy.

“We know we have two great quarterbacks. We make no apologies for that,” Jim Harbaugh said. “I felt the protection wasn’t as good as it needed to be and JJ gave us more of a chance to escape it, avoid it, & run.”