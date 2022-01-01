Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh got big check, despite losing big to Georgia

Things did not go well at all on New Year’s Eve for Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan Wolverines as they were dominated by Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the Orange Bowl.

But regardless of the outcome of Friday’s game, Harbaugh got a nice bonus check.

Prior to the 2021 season, Harbaugh re-worked his contract with Michigan, a contract that cut his base salary by roughly 50%. As part of that contract, Harbaugh had some bonuses built-in, including a $1 million bonus for winning the Big Ten Championship and another $500,000 for making the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Rather than keeping all of that bonus money for himself, he has said that he and his wife decided that all bonus money earned would go to Michigan coaches and staffers who took a pay cut during the pandemic.

“Sarah and I were talking about it last night,” Harbaugh said after beating Ohio State, “and we decided any bonus money that I am to receive through this season will be redirected to reimburse U of M athletic department employees who have stayed while taking a voluntary or mandatory pay reduction during the last 18 months during the pandemic.”

Had the Wolverines found a way to beat Georgia, and then go on to beat Alabama in the CFP National Championship Game, Harbaugh would have gotten another $1 million bonus.