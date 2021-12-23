Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh hires new Director of Recruiting Operations

According to the University of Michigan, they have hired Albert Karschnia as their new Director of Recruiting Operations.

From Michigan:

University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Wednesday (Dec. 22) the hiring of Albert Karschnia as the Director of Recruiting Operations for the football program. Karschnia returns to Michigan after working as the director of player personnel at Central Michigan University with Jim McElwain.

“Great to have Albert back home; he is a trusted agent and known friend who will step into any role to help our football program be successful,” said Harbaugh. “We are excited to have him help coordinate our recruiting efforts. Albert is a hard-working, talented professional who has developed great relationships with recruits, their families, high school coaches and members of our university community. We look forward to having Albert as a key member of our recruiting department.”